The inaugural Pi Day 5K Run and Relay, hosted by One Love Endurance Events, will be held from 10-11 a.m., Sunday, March 13, in Buena Vista.
All ages are welcome in this family and stroller friendly event that consists of three laps around the 1.04-mile Buena Vista Golf Course.
Jill and Jason Maher of Buena Vista created One Love Endurance Events in December 2021, and the Pi Day 5K will be the company’s first event.
“Our love for the great outdoors is what brings us together. We want to share our passion for getting outside on our local trails with others,” Jill Maher said. “Whether someone is a first-time 5k’er or an experienced ultra-runner, we want to help support their goals by providing fun and accessible events for everyone.”
All participants will receive a fruit handpie by Sorelle Delicatessen to enjoy after the race. Participants 8 years old and up also receive a pair of Endur pie slice athletic socks, and younger participants will receive a Crave BV gift certificate and a Pop It.
Course begins and ends at the River Park Pavilion in Buena Vista. Packet pickup is available at the Slammer Saloon in Buena Vista March 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or the morning of the race at the River Park Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Runners can participate solo, in a team of two or team of three.
Race goals are to encourage health, fitness, fun and community connection during the shoulder season and to raise money for the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
Donations received through the race registration process will support CCCF’s Operating Fund, which helps ensure the County has a robust and responsive community foundation that can respond to needs quickly and effectively.
Race registration is now open, and runners of all ages and abilities are encouraged to enter. For more information or to register, please visit https://www.oneloveendurance.com/pi-day-5k.html
For more information on CCCF’s mission, impact and programs, visit chaffeecommunity.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.