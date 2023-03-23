This photo from around 1962 donated to the museum is of an ice skating rink built on the corner lot of School and Gunnison streets. How many of you old-timers remember this? Does anyone know any of the ice skaters?
As you can see, the old school is standing in the background. The log house on the far right is still there and the building beyond it is the Episcopal Church.
The school was not used after 1932 because the entire school from first through 12th grade was moved to the Chaffee County Courthouse (now the museum). For a time, the Collegiate Peaks Grange, as well as other organizations, met at the old school.
There was a very scary Halloween party at this school in 1952 that I attended. We had to enter the building through the cellar and go up from the basement to the second floor and on the way were scary ghosts, goblins and moaning sounds – a very haunted house. It was a few years after this in the late 1960s that the school property was acquired by the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. The school was torn down and the new Parish plant was built in 1967.
In the early 1970s the Buena Vista Lions Club flooded the tennis courts that were located north and east of the present high school. The fire department hooked up a hose to flood the field. This became the next ice skating rink in the area.
