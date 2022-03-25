This photo is in the BV Heritage collection.
This group of miners are at the Ibex Mine in Lake County. The man in the white shirt and vest is Charles Taylor (probably manager of the mine) with his son Charles Taylor Jr.
They are standing in front of the Assay Office, Aug. 10, 1900. Other names on the back of the photo are extremely hard to read because they are done in pencil.
The Ibex mine was also called the Little Jonny Mine and was located on Breece Hill near Leadville. The Ibex covered over 100 acres in its lifetime through the 1930s. The water from the mine was drained by the Yak tunnel.
Johnny F. Campion was the organizer, manager and promoter for the mine. It paid well to its investors. The supervisor of the mine in 1893 was James Joseph Brown, husband of the famous Unsinkable Molly Brown.
