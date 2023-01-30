A safety closure is in place for Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon for eastbound and westbound traffic due to a vehicle crash. The extended closure is in place between exit 133 (Dotsero) and Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and is expected to last at least through tonight. The commercial motor vehicle crash is located at Mile Point 124.6, east of Glenwood Springs, and will require extensive removal operations. The alternate routes will add several hours of travel time (more info below). All updates will continue to post to COtrip.org.
One commercial motor vehicle was involved in the crash. The tractor-trailer crashed while traveling westbound, west of Hanging Lake Tunnel. The trailer is currently blocking westbound traffic, and the tractor traveled over the guardrail down onto eastbound lanes. Secondary crashes also took place nearby as vehicles tried to avoid the crashed CMV. Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to clear the CMV, secondary crashes and motorists waiting in the queue behind the crash.
Alternate Routes
CDOT strongly advises motorists to check weather and travel conditions before using the northern or southern alternate routes. It is very important to check COtrip.org and weather forecasts before traveling on either route. They are more remote than I-70 and have limited cell service in places. Smartphone users can also use CDOT’s free COTrip Planner mobile app. Drivers should anticipate additional traffic on these routes.
Northern Alternate Route
To use the northern alternate route, westbound motorists from the Denver metro area will exit I-70 at exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. At Kremmling, travelers will continue west on US Highway 40 until the intersection with Colorado Highway 13 in Craig. Turn south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (exits 87 or 90). Eastbound motorists can travel the same route in reverse. Motorists should be prepared for icy and snow-packed areas along this route and are encouraged to drive for the conditions.
Southern Alternate Route
To use the southern alternate route, westbound motorists from the Denver metro area can travel on US 285 to US 50, and continue west to Grand Junction. Travelers on I-70 can use CO 9 to US 285 south to US 50, or use CO 91 southwest to US 24 to US 50. Eastbound motorists traveling from the Grand Junction area can use US 50 east to US 285 and continue to Denver and areas nearby.
Know Before You Go
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
Road conditions and travel information website: www.COtrip.org
Free mobile app: COTrip Planner
Chain and traction law information: www.codot.gov/admin/travel/winter-driving/tractionlaw
Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts
See scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html
Connect with us on social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebook facebook.com/coloradodot
Check avalanche conditions at CAIC: www.avalanche.state.co.us
