The Buena Vista Hunter Education Association offers one class in the fall and one in the spring. This fall’s online class involves registering for the conclusion class as well as taking the online class and tests. The conclusion class will be Sunday, Oct. 9.
Time is short for you to do your home study, so if you plan on taking a hunter education class this fall, go to cpw.state.co.us and select the “Learn” link to the Oct. 8 conclusion class for Buena Vista. Class is limited to 25.
The class will be held at the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association community room at 9 a.m.
For more information, call Randy Hancock at 395-2888 or CPW wildlife officer Kevin Madler at 539-8413.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.