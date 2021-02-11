Central Colorado Humanists announced several $1,000 scholarships will be awarded in spring 2021. The application deadline is March 31.
The scholarships will be awarded to outstanding college-bound high school seniors at Buena Vista, Salida, Cotopaxi High School and students in non-traditional programs or home schooled who plan to attend an accredited college or university full time next fall.
CCH scholarship recipients are eligible for and encouraged to apply to CCH for an additional scholarship after the completion of their first semester in college to help them meet college expenses for their sophomore year. Applications are now being accepted.
Last spring the Humanists awarded eight scholarships of $1,000 to high school seniors and four $750 scholarships to previous recipients following the successful completion of their first college semester.
Applications for this year’s scholarships are available for download at http://www.centralcoloradohumanists.org. Specific instructions for completing and submitting applications can be found on the website.
Scholarship candidates should have a 3.0 GPA and have completed some form of community service during their high school career. Evaluations will be based in part on the quality of an essay (limited to 750 words) to be submitted by each applicant. Scholarship recipients will be announced at the respective high school’s awards assembly in May.
For more information, visit the website at www.centralcoloradohumanists.org
