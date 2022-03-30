The Central Colorado Humanists is currently accepting scholarship applications for fall 2022. The deadline for submission is March 31, 2022.
Scholarships will be awarded to outstanding 4-year and community college-bound high school seniors at Buena Vista High School, Salida High School, Cotopaxi High School and students in non-traditional programs or home schooled students who plan to attend an accredited college, community college or university full time next fall.
Previous scholarship recipients for 2021 may apply for an additional scholarship to help them meet college expenses for their second year.
Applications for this year’s scholarships are available for download at http://www.centralcoloradohumanists.org.
Specific instructions for completing and submitting applications can be found on this website. Questions about the application process may be sent to scholarships@centralcoloradohumanists.org
Scholarship candidates should have a 3.0 GPA and have exhibited some form of community service during their high school career. Evaluations will be based in part on an essay limited to 750 words.
