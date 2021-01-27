Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center announced it will host a COVID-19 community vaccination clinic Friday, Jan. 29. The clinic will take place from 9-11 a.m., on the hospital campus, at 1000 Rush Drive in Salida.
An online scheduler is available for eligible community members and Colorado residents to schedule an appointment at: https://hrrmcvaccines.rsvpify.com/.
This vaccination clinic will be available to Colorado residents in the Phase 1B category that are 70 years of age and older, set forth by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
HRRMC cannot accept walk-ins or community members for this clinic who do not fall into this phase at this time. Schedules will be monitored and appointments cancelled if they do not meet the Phase 1B 70 and older guideline.
Vaccinations will take place completely within each person’s vehicle. Vehicles must enter at the intersection of Highway 291 and County Road 154. After turning onto CR 154, vehicles will turn left onto Rush Drive. Checkpoints will be set up on the road to direct vehicles through the vaccination process.
For more information, please visit https://www.hrrmc.com/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.