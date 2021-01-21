Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 22, at their main campus, 1000 Rush Drive.
The clinic is for anyone who falls into Phase 1A and 1B categories, as defined by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, including:
• Healthcare workers
• First responders;
• Frontline essential staff
• Chaffee County residents aged 70 and older
An online scheduler is available for eligible community members to schedule an appointment athttps://hrrmcvaccines.rsvpify.com/.
For anyone who has challenges with the online scheduler, a phone number is available for troubleshooting issues at (719) 530-2479.
“HRRMC is pleased to offer its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the community to support the vaccination efforts of Chaffee County Public Health and local entities,” Bob Morasko, HRRMC CEO, said in a press release. “HRRMC will continue to offer clinics in the future as we receive additional allocations of vaccines from state authorities.”
Consent forms are required for vaccinations, and can be found on the online scheduler.
Forms, as well as further information, can be found on HRRMC’s COVID-19 website https://www.hrrmc.com/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/.
For those who cannot print forms, these will be available at the main entrance of the hospital prior to Friday. HRRMC asks that anyone who signs up please come prepared with paperwork completed to ensure vehicle traffic is minimized.
Vaccinations will take place completely within each person’s vehicle. Driver should enter through the hospital’s main entrance and turn left onto Rush Drive. Checkpoints will be set up on the road to direct vehicles through the vaccination process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.