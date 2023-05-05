Mike Malloy with RTA Architects in Colorado Springs talked with the Salida Hospital District board of directors during an April 19 meeting about the facility master plan for Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
“You have lost a lot of your program area, and you lost it because of your exponential growth over the last 15 years,” Malloy said. “You needed new staff, and as you needed to bring new people on, they have to go somewhere and so they go into rooms that were planned for storage and for support places in the hospital.”
Malloy also pointed out that HRRMC doesn’t have enough parking for patients and staff, and the registration area has become congested as the area has been outgrown.
RTA wants to focus on five design objectives, Malloy said, in regards to future projects for HRRMC – community wellness, patient experience, staff success, safety and security and growth and expansion.
Mallory said each of the five objectives will be applied to all areas of development.
As outlined in an online facility master plan, the first phase of new development would be a parking expansion, followed by a new registration area.
The third phase would be more involved, putting in growth areas, including a material management area with new receiving docks. Phase 3b would focus the surgical department, and 3c would be the imaging department.
Phase 4 would focus on oncology and phase 5 would include a clinic expansion.
Phase 6 would expand the surgical department into the space built during phase 3. Malloy said they are hoping to add two new surgical suites.
Phase 7 would expand the new imaging department, and phase 8 would grow the emergency department and observation unit.
More information on the master plan can be found at https://rtaarchitects.com/test-menu-location.
