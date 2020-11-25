Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center received a $450,000 COVID-19 Relief grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. The grant is made possible through the CARES Act Fund authorized under Section II of Governor Polis’ Executive Order and is to be used for expenses related to COVID-19.
“This is a significant grant and will help offset employment costs during COVID-19 restrictions,” explained HRRMC Foundation Director Lezlie Burkley. “We are grateful for the support DOLA has given us as we address community health needs throughout our service region.”
Bob Morasko, CEO of HRRMC said, “The HRRMC Board and Leadership Team made a commitment to our hospital employees and to our communities by not reducing staff or wages during the COVID-19 crisis. While some services were closed in March through May, we insured that HRRMC employees were placed in other needed capacities to keep our hospital operating and responding to urgent healthcare needs at that time.
“We are grateful to our employees for their commitment and flexibility. We were able to step in and respond to community needs for COVID-19 screening and help play a lead role in stabilizing a response to COVID-19 in Chaffee County and the region,” he said.
The HRRMC Foundation provides the hospital with financial support to facilitate innovative programs and provide state-of-the-art healthcare services. For more information about the Foundation’s programs, call Lezlie Burkley at 719-530-2218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.