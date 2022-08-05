The town of Buena Vista and the Historic Preservation Commission invite community members to a two-part public meeting at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 30, beginning at the Community Center on East Main Street.
A presentation on the historic survey of 25 properties in town will begin the evening followed by a presentation and discussion on codifying the architectural design guidelines for existing and new buildings on East Main Street, beginning at 6:30.
The historic survey is made possible by a $25,000 grant from History Colorado awarded to the town earlier this year. Tom and Laurie Simmons of Front Range Research Associates have been selected to conduct the survey and will be there to discuss the upcoming survey work and answer any questions.
Historical property surveys like this are helpful to documenting historic structures in town, capturing their unique stories and laying the groundwork for possible local, state, or federal landmarking or designation should the property owners so choose.
The architectural design guidelines were originally adopted by the board of trustees in January 2021 to offer detailed recommendations and guidance to owners and developers of property on East Main Street.
Updated in 2022, the guidelines are still just that – suggestions. The board of trustees has offered clear direction for the HPC to develop a framework to move from suggestions to mandatory requirements in the form of code language.
This presentation will offer an overview of the draft regulatory framework and seek feedback from the public.
This meeting is open to the public and members of the HPC as well as town planning staff will be available to answer questions on the historical survey, architectural design regulations, preservation and restoration grants, and tax credits available to the owners of locally landmarked historic properties in Buena Vista.
