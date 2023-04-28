Buena Vista’s Historic Preservation Commission will be launching its first annual Coffee with the Commissioners events. The meet-ups will take place from 9-10 a.m. on May 4, 11, 18 and 25 at the Buena Vista Roastery, 409 E Main St.
“We’re trying to help people save their buildings,” said commission chair John O’Brien, “and with that, the look and feel of our town.”
The coffee sessions will serve as educational outreach for the whole town.
“We’ve had a Historic Preservation Commission for a little over 6 years,” he said. “A lot of people in town don’t know what we do, aren’t sure about it. They’re working on things like the architectural design guidelines, and they’re apprehensive and they don’t understand what we do and what we’re trying to do in the community.”
The HPC was established as part of the 2015 Comprehensive Plan. Having a preservation code and a preservation commission was part of becoming a certified local government.
CLGs are described by the National Park Service as “municipalities that have demonstrated, through a certification process, a commitment to local preservation and saving the past for future generations.”
“We have to do a historic inventory of all these stored buildings and houses in the town,” O’Brien said. “We have to bring in, from the state, economic incentives to preserve the buildings in town. Since we started, between the courthouse and the McGinnis Gym, we’ve received through grants and tax credits probably about $1.5 million. Chaffee County has been given over $6 million. There’s a real benefit to being a certified local government. It is saving the courthouse, and it is going to save the McGinnis Gym.”
The HPC also locally landmarks buildings and assists building owners in getting historic properties on the state and national register. Being a CLG makes it easier to make it onto the list.
“If you’re on the national register and you’re a for-profit organization, you can get up to a 55% tax credit,” he said. “It’s a huge incentive to save these buildings, all driven by the state.”
Colorado currently has 67 CLGs and 127 towns and cities with preservation ordinances including Leadville and Minturn. Other towns, O’Brien said, are decades ahead of Buena Vista.
O’Brien hopes people can take advantage of the opportunity to learn more about the HPC and what they do as development continues in BV. He estimates that East Main Street has lost 10% of its historic structures since the 2010s.
“The developmental pressure on our town is immense right now,” he said. “We expect to lose probably another 10 or 15% in the foreseeable future. If we don’t help preserve it, the next generation won’t have a historic downtown.
“Our downtown is vibrant and exciting. People come from all over the state and the country because of what we have: The human scale – meaning the small, short buildings – the historic downtown. But to get here, they’ve got to do one thing. They have to turn off the highway,” he said. “And when they stop turning off the highway because we’re not special, the economy goes right in the toilet, and that’s what happens in communities all across the United States.”
He also hopes more education about the HPC will help reduce some of the misconceptions about their role and resources.
“With everything that we’re doing and the town’s decision to become the certified local government, we can help leverage some of these grants and tax credits and things like that to possibly save that building, if the owners are interested,” he said. “We have continuing education requirements. What we’re trying to do is help people … save their buildings and provide resources to do it.”
Additional information about the Historic Preservation Commission can be found at buenavistaco.gov/2427/Historic-Preservation-Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.