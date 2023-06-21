The Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission (BVHPC) announced the winners of its second annual Historic Preservation Month coloring contest. Hayley Althoff (#46) took the grand prize.
“This year’s contest was for the Town Hall Building, and we received over 50 submissions. We posted the artwork at the library the week of Memorial Day and received several hundred votes from the public,” said HPC Chair John O’Brien. “After tallying the votes, we awarded six grand prize winners and seven honorable mentions.”
For the 10- to 12-year-old category, Wilhelmina Lee Phinney (#47) came in first, and Dakota Depew (#50) took second. Kyle Shepherd (#5) and U’me Baird (#3) took first and second, respectively, in the 7- to 9-year-old category. Wynn Callaway (#33) and Abel Henriguez (#35) took first and second in the 4- to 6-year-old division, and Millie Bieterman (#9) and Stella Mayer (#10) tied for first among the 0- to 3-year-old field.
Honorable mentions went to Gabriel Allen, Tala Sandoval, Jane Otteni, Miles Otteni, Emma-Kate Callaway, Emma Allen and Caroline Brown.
“By far my personal favorite was the grand prize winner from our youngest artist, who didn’t keep it within the lines but excelled with determination and the promise of improvement,” O’Brien said. “Also, we used the opportunity to conduct a fundraiser for the BV Heritage Museum by selling a 2024 calendar containing historic photos of Buena Vista. Copies are still available at the Courthouse Museum and the Full Circle Real estate office.”
