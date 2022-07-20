The Chaffee Housing Authority is requesting support from local officials to place an affordable housing taxation measure on the November ballot.
The CHA presented its plan to the Chaffee County Commissioners and Salida city council Tuesday.
CHA will visit with the Buena Vista board of trustees beginning at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 26 and Poncha Springs trustees Aug. 22.
The funding would be used to support construction of housing for workforce and seniors, and provide rental and down payment assistance, as well as support advocacy efforts and organizational operations.
The proposal for a mill levy comes in response to an unprecedented affordable housing crisis in Chaffee County. Recent research indicates that the homeownership market is out of reach for all but about 9% of county house holds, and half of renters are cost burdened. Average home prices have increased by 41% since 2020, and the average price of a home for sale in Chaffee County is up to $688,565.
“Big problems require big solutions,” said Craig Nielson, CHA board chair. “The housing crisis is affecting everyone, and it will take a community-wide effort to address it.
“The CHA has developed a strategy that can make a measurable difference and is prepared to step up and lead the way,” he said. “All we need is support from our leaders and the voters to make it happen.”
The CHA was founded to address Chaffee’s affordable housing issues, as a partnership between Chaffee County and the municipalities of Salida and Buena Vista.
The organization has identified four key steps to address the current crisis: Improving policies that make housing more attainable; construction and/or acquisition of affordable housing units (especially rentals); establishing and supporting local programs for those with housing insecurities; and building a sustainable organization with the mandate and financing to address affordable housing.
To read the full strategy, visit www.chaffeehousingauthority.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.