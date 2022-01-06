This weekend, Buena Vista High School hosts a concert performed by the Collegiate Peaks Select Honor Jazz Band.
This year’s band will consist of both the middle school jazz band and the high school jazz band. Both bands will rehearse on Friday, Jan. 7 and Saturday, Jan. 8.
Directing the bands is Dan Bell, 34 years a teacher for various schools and 25 years a director of bands at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High. In the past 22 years, Bell’s jazz and symphonic bands have performed for the Colorado Music Educator’s Clinic/Conference 13 times, including a performance this January with the CMJH symphonic band.
Bell frequently appears as a guest conductor with Colorado regional honor bands. As an experienced adjudicator at jazz and concert festivals and competitions, he has presented workshops for the Teacher Training Institute under the International Association for Jazz Education in Kansas City, the Wyoming Music Educators All-State Convention, the Colorado Music Educators Association conference and clinic and the Colorado Bandmasters Association summer convention.
Bell has received the “Distinguished Fine Arts Teacher Award” for the city of Colorado Springs in 2004 and was awarded by the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony for outstanding private instructor in 2011 and outstanding music educator in 2017. In 2014, he was inducted into the prestigious National Bandmasters Association.
The concert takes place on Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. in the BVHS Performance Commons and will be open to the public. Attendees should wear a mask. Admission is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted.
