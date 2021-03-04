The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred about 8:04 a.m., Thursday, March 4 on U.S. Highway 285 near marker 140 south of Nathrop.
According to a press release issue by Colorado State Patrol late this afternoon, a 2014 Honda CRV was traveling north on U.S. 285 when the driver lost control and travelled into the oncoming lane of traffic.
The Honda collided head-on with a Colorado Department of Transportation plow that was actively plowing the roadway. The Honda went off the west side of the roadway where it rolled two and three quarter times, coming to rest on its passenger side. The CDOT plow came to a controlled stop in the roadway.
The driver of the Honda was identified as 46-year-old John Daugherty of Salida. Daugherty, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. He was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.
The driver of the CDOT plow was identified as 54-year-old Thomas McLain of Buena Vista. McLain, who was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash, was the sole occupant of the plow and was not injured.
Excessive speed for the winter road conditions is being considered as a factor for the Honda. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as contributing factors at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
