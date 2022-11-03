The Buena Vista High School Trident Theatre Company is proud to present the world premiere of teacher Brad Fritsch’s “The Mistakes of a Night” at the high school’s flex commons.
The plot, Fritsch explains, is loosely based off of Oliver Goldsmith’s “She Stoops to Conquer.”
“Kate’s father has invited a young man, Charlie, to dinner in the hopes of Kate and Charlie hitting it off, but when Charlie and his friend, George, get to the house, they believe they are spending the night at a bed and breakfast. Confusions abound as these characters encounter one mistake after another,” Fritsch says.
Years ago, Fritsch gave BVHS choir and drama teacher Tanner Oharah a draft of his play and received feedback. He also got feedback on a later draft from Trident Theatre Company costume captain Beth Volpe, as well as a volunteer group of students who read the draft aloud in a workshop setting.
“I made more revisions,” Fritsch says. “And then the adults in the group decided that we’d take the risk of putting on a truly original play. It’s been many, many years in the making, and I’m thrilled to see it finally come together on stage.”
The play features only nine characters, but Fritsch and the production team wanted to get more students involved. Knowing other high school theater programs routinely utilize an understudy cast for at least one performance, they saw this as an answer. Thus, they came up with two full casts, 18 actors total, separated into varsity and junior varsity students with more working behind the scenes.
“It’s been a great experience, and now that we know we can pull it off, we’ll be more inspired to select plays with smaller casts in the future,” Fritsch says.
Varsity cast member Jackson Williams plays Richard Hardcastle, “the grizzled, old father of Kate Hardcastle who’s stuck in the old days and is obsessed with being a cowboy and old Western style stuff.” This is a bigger role than Williams has played in the past, and he’s enjoyed the chance to be on stage more often and interact with his castmates.
Playing the same role in the junior varsity cast is Andrew Cunningham. “Playing Richard has given me the opportunity to really go through the show while progressively becoming more and more insane with how I portray the character because at the start he’s a bit more reasonable, a bit calmer and by the end his lid is blown off and he just wants the night to end,” Cunningham says.
Starring in her first actual lead role, varsity cast member Jaylynn Goode plays Kate Hardcastle. “It’s a little bit stressful with all the lines and stuff, but it’s been really fun,” she says. “This cast is super fun to work with.”
Varsity cast member Lindsey Trenkle reaches into her acting skills to portray “the evil stepmother that nobody really likes, and I think that I have all the power but everyone kind of just disrespects me behind my back. It’s really fun because I get to be really dramatic in every scene,” she says.
Trenkle also likes having the smaller cast size that allows for a more equal measure of stage time for each actor to shine with his or her individuality.
“The cast I’m working with is incredibly fun,” says junior varsity cast member Danielle Neufeld, playing the “glammed up” Dorothy Hardcastle, Richard’s wife. “Andrew played Ichabod in the last show. He’s very extra with his acting. It’s really fun to bounce off of him and all of my castmates. With the varsity cast, it’s really fun to see their interpretation of the roles and share ideas and see their ideas and compare everything.”
Neufeld and her fellow actors love getting to act out a play written by Fritsch and sharing a part of his life with the community, and she hopes the community will find the play as funny as she does.
“I think the show is going to be as well received as every other show that we’ve done in the past in part because Mr. Fritsch is an incredible writer and also because of the incredible castmates that I’m able to perform with,” Cunningham says. “Even though I and some of my friends have been put in the JV cast, it never feels like we are considered the inferior cast. It just feels as though there’s one cast doing two shows and one cast doing three shows, and they’re both at the same level of ability.”
The varsity cast performs at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13. The junior varsity cast takes the stage at 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 13. Tickets are available on bvhsco.booktix.com/ or at the door starting one hour before showtime.
