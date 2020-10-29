Buena Vista High School Principal Jon Ail announced Thursday morning that Homecoming events scheduled to take place this weekend would be rescheduled to mid-November in light of a number of students being quarantined due to potential contact with a presumed positive COVID-19 case.
You have likely heard by now that we had several students quarantine this week. Because the majority of those students were seniors (who are heavily involved in homecoming), we thought it would be best to postpone the activities scheduled for this weekend. The parade, powderpuff games, school tours, and time capsule viewing will (hopefully) take place Fri, 11/13 & Sat 11/14," Ail said in an email to families.
Following a contact tracing investigation earlier this week, the school district's emergency response team made the decision to quarantine about 25 students at the high school who may have had contact with a student who had a positive COVID-19 case in their home.
To date, there was been no known transmission of the virus within the school student body, district superintendent Lisa Yates said earlier this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.