A one-day workshop will be held at the UAACOG building, 3224-A Independence Road, Cañon City, starting at 1 p.m., Sept. 16.
The workshop takes participants through the home buying process from loan application to loan closing and life as a homeowner. Lenders such as CHFA, Rural Development, and others require that borrowers participate in this type of training.
The workshop is free; however, reservations are required for the workshop and space is limited.
Contact:
Central Colorado Housing (a department of UAACOG)
3224-A Independence Road
Cañon City, CO 81212
(719) 269-7687
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.