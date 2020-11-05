Filmmaker Connie “Paprika” Leaverton of Buena Vista garnered another accolade for her documentary “Hiko in Tonga” last month, earning the award for best editing in the feature documentary at the Marina Del Ray film festival.
Beginning in 2012, Leaverton, a professional juggler, traveled to the South Pacific to learn about traditional cultures of object manipulation.
What she found was that, while juggling throughout much of the world is strongly male-dominated, in the small kingdom of Tonga, the activity has been practiced exclusively by women for centuries, and its origins are the topic of myth and legend.
Leaverton had previously won best travel film and best travel documentary at the Golden Gate International Film Festival in 2019 and best director for a documentary at the Picasso Einstein Buddha International Film Festival in 2020.
In the 62-minute film, Leaverton uses the curious culture of Hiko as a jumping-off point to examine the history of Tonga, the changes brought by contact with Great Britan, Christianity, and the changing role of women in its society.
Leaverton even explores Hiko through the memories of women in the Tongan immigrant community of Euless, Tex.
‘I had already done a film about women jugglers, and I kept hearing about the Hiko in Tonga,” Leaverton said. “So I went over there to Tonga with just my camera and myself and started on a journey. And that journey’s almost to the 10 year mark.”
Of the 169 islands that make up Tonga, which is a kingdom with its own constitutional monarchy as well as being a protectorate of the British Empire, located in the Pacific Ocean northeast of New Zealand, 36 are inhabited. The kingdom’s capital and most populous city, Nuku’alofa, is located on the southern island of Tongatapu.
“When I went the first time, Nuku’alofa, the capital, had the most people, but it was losing the culture of Hiko, and they said ‘go to the smaller islands,” Leaverton said. “So when I went back the next time, I went to these smaller islands, and they were not as inundated with electronic media and computers and phones and stuff, so they had their culture intact.”
The local television station did a segment on Leaverton, “and it just opened doors for me.”
Wherever she went, she’d hear “Oh, you’re the Hiko Lady. You’re the Hiko Palangi – that’s what they call the white europeans.”
If they didn’t know her from TV, she could pull out a pair of Tui Tui nuts – a roughly lime-sized, bright green hard fruit that Tongans use to make oil, soap and fragrance. And, of course, to juggle.
“It was like 100 percent,” Leaverton said. “Every woman, girl, I’d say ‘Hiko,’” and they would immediately take the nuts and begin to juggle.
“The Hiko was the key to getting them to talk about their lives,” Leaverton said.
With the help of Simone Khan in Austin, Claude DeMoss in Salida and S.J. Williams in Austin, Leaverton edited about 60 hours of footage into the roughly hour-long documentary.
Leaverton has more stories to tell about Hiko and the women of Tonga, but her next step is to dive into the world of film distribution.
“Distribution’s a whole other animal. I’ve had a couple distributors interested, but I think I’m going with self-distribution,” Leaverton said. ‘Because of this pandemic, we’re all at home and streaming has just roared up, so I’ve got a list this big of people I’m going to apply to.
“ Amazon Prime is the number one – you can just submit your project and get it on. I can get it onto Curiosity Stream, which is all documentaries, there’s Seed & Spark. Hulu and Netflix aren’t as easy for just solo producers to acquire.”
‘Now that I have three awards, I think it’s going to help get some notice that this is a credible film,” Leaverton said.
The venture was almost entirely self-financed, and while it would be nice, making the film was never about the money.
There’s a scene near the end of Hiko in Tonga in which Leaverton visits a Tongan community church in Texas, where Tongans have immigrated to seek a better life and send money back home.
A group of women juggle local green fruit, and their faces light up as they play Hiko for the first time since they were children, remembering the culture of the country they left behind.
“They were so thankful that I came in and reminded them of Hiko,” Leaverton said. “They were like,’ ‘we haven’t heard that word, we hadn’t thought about it.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.