High Rocky Riders support CORE
Courtesy photo

High Rocky Riders club vice-president Steve Wright presents a check for $1,000 to Marcus Trusty, founder of Colorado Off-Road Enterprises. Trusty founded CORE in 2016, he said, to do something positive for outdoor riders. HRR’s “club motto is ‘Stay the Trail’ and we appreciate all the work that CORE does to keep the trails open,” a press release stated. KeepTrailsOpen.com

