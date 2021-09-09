High Rocky Riders presented Colorado Off Road Enterprises founder Marcus Trusty with a $1,000 check at their recent meeting. Trusty said he started the stewardship group to do something positive for outdoor riders.
See keeptrailsopen.com for more info.
