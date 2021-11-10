High Country Fine Arts Association invites audiences to hop into a magical car and take flight on a musical adventure with the upcoming production of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR.”
Based on the classic fantasy film and the West End stage production, the story follows inventor Caractacus Potts and his children Jeremy and Jemima who rebuild an old race car and discover that it is a magic vehicle.
They must then join forces with Grandpa Potts and Truly Scrumptious to outwit the evil Baron Bomburst who wants the magic car for himself.
When choosing the fall production, HCFAA director Kristina Tanner looked for a plot “that communicated community, friendship, loyalty and adventure,” which she found in “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR.”
“‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ was a childhood favorite of mine, so working on this show has been a dream,” says HCFAA director Kristina Tanner. “Rehearsals are a constant joy and adventure. Being able to explore the scenes on a deeper level with this cast has been a blast with so many laughs. I’ve also had incredible support from the HCFAA board and parents. I could not have asked for a better team.”
Among the cast of 27 actors, 6th grader Lavery Drake, while fairly new to theater, also grew up with the film and loves how fun the story is. Drake plays Lord Scrumptious – “I would’ve wanted a bigger role, but I like it. It’s fun.” – as well as the car, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, filling in for a previous cast member who left.
“That’s been hard, but it’s really fun because everybody’s really funny and nice,” Drake says.
Introduced to theater in 7th grade via drama class, Charlotte Meakin, now in 8th grade, loves performing while watching her fellow actors playing out their roles.
“It’s very fun,” she says. “It’s a way that I can express myself without having people judge me.”
Meakin plays the energetic role of a Morris dancer. “It’s very fun to do the dance and sing as well, but it can be hard sometimes,” she explains.
Returning for his fourth HCFAA production, 7th grader Camden Courson is enjoying the rehearsals, even when they can get chaotic, and getting to sing “Truly Scrumptious.” He stars as Jeremy Potts, a character he has started to appreciate playing.
“I was kind of disappointed with my part when I got it, but when I started playing it, I was really excited,” Courson says. “I thought that I really fit this character way better than I would have fit Caractacus Potts.”
“Working with this group is so rewarding,” Tanner says. “Each cast member has worked incredibly hard and with an amazingly positive attitude. The songs and dances in this show are not easy, and yet this cast is constantly blowing me away.”
She adds that the cast successfully rehearsed the most difficult dance number the last week of October. She is certain that they will be able to impress the audience with their weeks of hard work.
This show is Tanner’s directorial debut with the HCFAA. She says she owes her love of theater to the first shows she performed in as a high school student in the fall of 2012 and 2013, “Les Miserable” and “Side by Side by Sondheim.”
“I strongly believe this is a great organization that reaches so many people in town,” Tanner says. “To be a part of it in this role has been a true honor and blessing.”
Tanner hopes that by the end of this show, the audience will walk away “with a newfound sense of adventure and love of family. I want them energized knowing anything is possible, especially with family.”
The show takes the stage at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14 at Darren Patterson Christian Academy. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door: $5 for students (4-18), $10 for adults and free for children 3 and younger.
