High Country Bank supports Boys & Girls Club

High Country Bank recently presented its 2022 Lead Business Sponsorship of $6,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs. Taking part in the presentation were, from left, Brian Beaulieu, BGC executive director; James Bove, HCB marketing director; Chasadee Weaver, HCB, Jennifer Wood, BGC and Scott Erchul, HCB president.

