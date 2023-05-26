High Country Bank is hosting two pet food drives in both Salida and Buena Vista to benefit the animals of Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Pet food donations can be dropped off at High Country Bank’s Salida location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 7360 W. Highway 50, on Friday, June 9.
They can be dropped off at High Country Bank’s Buena Vista branch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 516 US Highway 24 North, on Friday, June 16.
All types of cat and dog food will be accepted in unopened bags. High Country Bank is generously donating $1 for every pound of dog food given, up to $500 at each event.
“We are grateful to the continued support from High Country Bank. This pet food drive helps feed the shelter animals and keep our community pet food pantry stocked. Our pet food pantry is one of AVHS’s many safety net programs helping pets and their people to stay together,” said AVHS executive director Amber Van Leuken.
For questions, please contact Emy Luebbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.