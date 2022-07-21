High Country Bank becomes gold sponsor of Tomato War

High Country Bank became a Gold Level sponsor of the Great Colorado versus Texas Tomato War set for Sept. 17 with a donation of $500 to the Buena Vista Rotary Club. The Tomato War benefits the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Taking part are, from left, Scott Erchul of High Country Bank, Rotary’s J. David Holt and the bank’s Lynn Hughes. www.TomatoWar.org.
