The Hideout is back for another season of live music and good company, hosted in a big red barn off Maud Lane. Tom McFarland, who owns the venue and plans the concerts, started building the barn for his family to use.
“I was gonna build two barns, one for music and one for recreation, but I decided it should be a little bigger and have a combined purpose,” he said. He started building in 2019 with his friend, Wayne Taylor. “Without him, that place wouldn’t look as wonderful as it does today. We started in 2019 and COVID shut us down for quite a while. We’ve had two full seasons, and this will be the third season.”
The venue is named for the Dalton Gang Hideout. McFarland, whose stage name is Tom Dalton, and his family are related to the outlaw gang.
“We went back and forth on a lot of names and just finally settled on that because of that family connection,” he said.
Their season runs from spring through the middle of October, generally featuring around nice concerts, depending on who McFarland can find and who the crowd will like.
“Our crowd likes the country and cowboy stuff,” he said. “We just had the Spinphony. They play classical music, and all of a sudden every song turns into rock and roll. We’ve had a guy with a 14-string guitar and his wife that plays the cello. We’re not just limited to one genre, but anything acoustic in nature is what we like the best.”
The Hideout is not your typical concert venue, either, but a “listening room.”
“At the beginning, we had to lecture the crowd to not get up and wander around, to not sit and talk about hunting or whatever,” he said. “Now, everybody is used to coming in and sitting down and having wonderful concerts.”
The concert proceeds all go to the artists, as well.
“We do it to support the musicians, and we do it to support the community and have a place for the community to gather for a nice event,” McFarland said. “The artist gets 100% of the door (costs) so we’re not really doing it to make money. … We don’t sell tickets, we just ask for donations at the door. We’re doing it for love.”
McFarland was a musician himself, playing with the official band of the US Forest Service for around 20 years.
“The Fiddling Foresters played awesome venues like the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, the Kennedy Center in New York. We played all kinds of big events, like Smithsonian Folklife Festival, with two or 3 million people coming through in a 2-week period. I love music, and I love supporting other musicians.
“I’ve played with a lot of different bands and had a lot of different configurations. I’ve got two sons that play a lot of music,” he said. “It’s just been a real happy turn in my life to be involved with music and a lot of my friends are musicians. It’s just a natural thing.”
On one side wall, McFarland keeps labeled a photo of each performance they’ve held at the Hideout. Some he’s met through his own career in the music business, and others he’s found online or through the community.
“I’ve really loved every single one of them,” he said. “Spinphony was really special. Jim Hurst is a guy I’ve known and played music with for a long time. He’s been the international Bluegrass Player of the Year and several-time Guitar Player of the Year.”
They’ve also hosted Jim Jones of Albuquerque, John Chandler from Denver and Carin Marie.
“We’ve been very fortunate to get really good musicians, and we got good ones coming up, too,” he said. “We’ve got Mike Blakely from Texas on July 9, and on Sept. 3, we have a gentleman from Colorado Springs who does a Gordon Lightfoot tribute show.”
The attending musicians have loved the venue, McFarland said. The stage is situated in a corner in front of rows of chairs, and the barn’s high ceilings offer clear acoustics.
“They’re awed when they walk in, I’m proud to say,” he said. “Every single one of them loves it. They love the acoustics. Some of them have stayed with us here in the house. They just love everything about it. I haven’t had any bad reviews yet.”
The Hideout is growing, too, and McFarland is excited to see how the venue and concerts will continue to grow.
“We’re growing our crowd all the time, which is good. The bigger the crowd we get, the bigger the musicians we can get. … We do mostly Sunday afternoon matinees because that’s when we get our best crowds, and that’s where we can get the best artists,” he said. “Most of the artists aren’t busy on Sunday afternoons, so it works out really well.”
McFarland said he’ll continue to post about the concerts online and through email invites.
“The music comes first and we want to build the number of attendees that we have,” he said. “We do email invites and of course, the websites. We just want you to come out and have fun. Bring your neighbor, bring your family, bring your friends and enjoy good music and good company.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.