About 125 people walk to support cancer patients in the annual Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation Cancer Walk Saturday, raising more than $7,000. At front are, from left, Kim Conroe, Mallory Bourget, 8, Heather Bourget, dog Otis, Chris Ortiz, Rachael Guenther, oncologist Dr. Agnes Charles, Melanie Critelli and Justin Critelli.