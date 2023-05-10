Denver, CO - The Department of Health Care Policy & Financing (HCPF) has issued an alert to Health First Colorado (Colorado’s Medicaid program) and Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+) members to beware of phone calls and text messages from scammers saying their health coverage is canceled, threatening to cancel it or asking members for money, credit card or bank account information.
It’s important for members to know that Health First Colorado or CHP+ will never ask members or applicants for the following information over phone or text messages:
– Money or sensitive personal information like social security numbers
– Bank account or credit card information over phone or text
– Will never threaten legal action over phone or text
Since Health First Colorado and CHP+ eligibility renewals have resumed following a 3-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, HCPF and county departments of human services may contact some members by phone to ask for current contact information such as phone number, email address, and mailing address.
Members who do not want to provide this over the phone can update their contact information at CO.gov/PEAK. Members can also call and make an appointment at a Certified Application Assistance Site if they have questions about their renewal or need help.
Members or applicants who have received suspicious or threatening calls or text messages requesting personal financial information should file a complaint with the Attorney General Consumer Protection Unit.
For more information, visit heathfirstcolorado.com/alert
