This photo shows the Heywood Hot Springs in Chalk Creek in the early 1880s, the first commercial hot springs in the canyon.
In the foreground is the Denver South Park and Pacific railroad tracks. The stop for the railroad was called Hortense.
D.H. Heywood was a surveyor hired by the government to survey the area in 1860-65. He laid claim to 820 acres around the hot spring as payment for his work.
His wife ran the Heywood Hot Springs House, a hotel and eating establishment. The hotel served passengers on the stage route to Tincup and Altman passes.
Later it was busy with passengers from the Denver, South Park and Pacific Railroad.
The two-story building made of logs and slabs. The DSP&P had to pay $3,000 to Heywood for a right-of-way on his property in 1880.
Heywood sold his hot springs in 1882 according to an article in the local paper: “Mrs. W.W. Elliot runs it and there are four trains and telegraph communications are available. Rates at the hotel are $10.00 a week and bath tickets are $3.00 per dozen.”
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
