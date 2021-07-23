Ark Valley Helping Hands, a nonprofit that’s been helping aging community members in Chaffee County since 2015, has appointed a new executive director.
Salida resident and former Mountain Mail contributor April Obholz Bergeler has accepted the newly created position.
Formerly a division of A Little Help, a Denver-based nonprofit, AVHH started operating independently in 2019.
“It broke off and became local, and then became AVHH. It’s a startup nonprofit,” said Obholz Bergeler.
Nancy Best is Buena Vista’s AVHH coordinator. She said there are more members and volunteers needed in BV all the time.
“I’m hoping that she’ll be able to galvanize volunteers, get new ones, and renew interest from past ones,” said Best. “We’re getting more volunteers all the time, but we need them to be able to meet the requests. We’re hoping she’ll be able to move that forward.”
Co-chair of AVHH’s board Tom Syzek said the program has been successful and popular so far.
“It has been successful in growing each year, both in the older adult members we serve and in the number of volunteers. So to continue that growth we felt we need an executive director to oversee that growth and all the components of our program,” Syzek said.
Obholz Bergeler is a Colorado native and has lived in Salida for about 4 years. She has a seasoned history of working in program management and marketing for nonprofits, including the American Lung Association and InnovAge, a national organization that helps older adults stay independent.
AVHH provides non-medical services such as light yard work, light house-related work, transportation, wellness and social check-ins and snow shoveling.
Her duties at The Mountain Mail jump-started her community involvement in Chaffee County, she said.
“Part of my beat was the hospital, the forest service and education within the county.”
She said that subsequent work at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and as the 2020 census coordinator for Chaffee County continued to deepen and expand her community contacts and engagement.
Because of a high rate of older adults living in Chaffee County and a lack of facilities to offer care services to older adults, staying in the area can be a challenge for older community members. This is why AVHH needs to grow.
“A key piece of my role will be applying for grants, doing some fundraising and being in charge of the financial piece of the organization,” said Obholz Bergeler.
“It’s a wonderful organization that provides incredibly helpful services to our community’s older adults. There’s a lot of great work ahead and I’m looking forward to growing the existing relationships we already have and building new ones with the members, the volunteers, and our wonderful community partners. At the end of the day, I’m really happy and grateful to be on the team.”
