As part of its seasonal service signature event, Ark Valley Helping Hands has gathered over 30 volunteers for Spring Service Day from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, April 30.
AVHH is a trusted nonprofit operating in Chaffee County that aims to help people ages 50 and older with connecting to their community and finding independence at home. All ongoing services are typically seen to by vetted volunteers.
“The seasonal service events are particularly helpful to our older adult members, as each event provides help with outdoors tasks and addresses social isolation while fostering new relationships,” says April Bergeler, AVHH executive director. “The seasonal outreach is dynamic in that it involves both our vetted volunteers and volunteers from the general public. Our seasonal service is fun, engaging and meaningful for all involved.”
This event serves to aid member households with outdoor chores once per season. For this season, registered volunteers will help out with flower and garden bed preparation, exterior window washing, removing any debris from yards and loading trash.
Member households in Buena Vista and Nathrop have been given priority for this service event, with a few households in Salida and Poncha Springs added.
“We aim to be equitable and give all of our members throughout the county a chance to receive services during these fun, unique service events,” says Bergeler.
While registration has closed for this event, AVHH is also actively recruiting new volunteers in the northern end of Chaffee County for ongoing services.
Those interested in volunteering can contact AVHH at info@avhelpinghands.org or by calling (719) 530-1198.
“Forty-three percent of Chaffee County’s population is 55 and older,” Bergeler says. “The need to connect and assist our older adults is real and will continue to increase. We are incredibly grateful to our existing volunteer team and look forward to growing the team to continue the great service to our county’s aging population.”
