Carol Merovka, a retired Family Medicine physician, will discuss “USA For Profit Healthcare: Costs, Impacts and Inequity” at the Chaffee County League of Women Voters Zoom meeting from noon-1:30 p.m., Nov. 8.
Dr. Merovka, who now lives in Salida, had a private practice in Albuquerque, N.M., for more than 20 years.
She also served 11 years as the medical officer for the New Mexico Department of Health Division of Health Improvement.
Her program, which will discuss aspects of private, for-profit insurance coverage in Colorado and the U.S., is open to the public.
To obtain the link to the Zoom meeting and submit questions in advance for Dr. Merovka, visit the League website at lwvchaffeecounty.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.