On Friday, June 9, the Arkansas River Outfitters Association (AROA), Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (AHRA) and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) are presenting the 24th Annual Headwaters Institute, an all-day workshop for the public and first year river guides that provides education and leadership in watershed education. Lectures and break-out sessions will be presented by numerous local and regional experts. Topics include current issues in water management, the geology of the Arkansas Valley, stream ecology, wildlife along the river, and public lands issues.
Comedian, angler, biologist, and educator Eeland Stribling is one of the featured speakers and will provide comic relief on stream ecology and fishing. Other workshop presenters include leadership coach Dr. Rená A. Koesler, Bob Hamel from AROA, AHRA volunteer naturalist Bob Hickey, and CPW Wildlife Biologist Jacob Reimer. The program runs from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Riverside Park in the morning and at the Salida Steamplant in the afternoon.
The cost for AROA member raft guides is $10 and for the public is $25 and includes lunch by Little Cambodia, and an after party with pizza and beer. Over 20 local companies have donated items for giveaways throughout the day.
Registration fees support important stewardship initiatives in the Upper Arkansas Valley. Headwaters Institute is supported by Over It Raft Covers, Coffee by Topo, Fun Street Family Arcade, Little Cambodia, Browns Canyon Brewing and Moonlight Pizza.
Registration is available at: https://garna.org/calendar/headwaters-institute. For questions and more information, call the GARNA office at 719-539-5106 or email programs@garna.org
