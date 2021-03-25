This photo from 1918 shows a head lettuce field on the Mahon Ranch in Buena Vista.
These lettuce fields would be where the Meadows farm and entertainment venues are now located on Crossman Avenue.
The ranchers in the photo are mother Martha and her daughter Cassie with her husband George Fields.
See the crates full of lettuce and the rows of lettuce in the background? Buena Vista was raising over 400 acres of lettuce by 1918.
Head lettuce liked the cool nights and high altitude and made compact heads.
Denny Isabel was the first to grow lettuce on the Burleson ranch, located just south of the entrance to Trail West north of CR 306 and west of town. The ranch has twin silos on it. There were other crops raised in the area including oats, barley, field peas, bush beans, potatoes and alfalfa hay.
These were field crops but homeowners had their own vegetable gardens.
A rancher north of town, Francois Mayol raised potatoes and took them to sell to the miners in Leadville in 1888. In the first year he cleared $5,000.
Many years the crops were eaten by grasshoppers or cut worms and sometimes a blight killed the alfalfa fields. In 1934, there was a severe drought and an emergency was declared in August.
It was about this time that the County Relief Administration began requiring that every family that was on the relief rolls must plant a garden. In the years following this order, 200 gardens were planted.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
