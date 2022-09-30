The weekend of Oct. 8-9, High Country Fine Arts Association presents a middle school musical that is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.
“Mary Poppins Jr.” follows the Banks family and the adventures they experience with the magical nanny Mary Poppins.
Kristina Tanner directs and choreographs a cast of 16 students for this show, assisted by Brianna O’Donnell and music director Kate Goddard.
“When originally choosing Mary Poppins as the show for this fall, I was immediately drawn to the playful nature of the songs and dance numbers,” Tanner says. “Growing up watching Mary Poppins, the songs were familiar and brought back so many great memories. As we’ve been putting the show together and exploring the characters more deeply over the past weeks, the show has become even more meaningful.
“In the stage version, the themes of family, respect, responsibility, and neighborly love are so strong and so present. We get to see Mr. Banks wrestle with success at work and his relationship with his kids. We see Jane and Michael Banks transform into respectful and compassionate kids as they learn to interact with eccentric characters like Bert and Mrs. Corry as well as the often-overlooked Bird Woman on the streets. There’s something for all of us, young and old, to take away from Mary Poppins,” she adds.
“I think it’s going to be a really fun play because there’s lots of people and there’s lots of fun songs,” says eighth grader Maya Lyle.
Having been in a few past HCFAA productions, Lyle is excited to be part of this show as the housekeeper Mrs. Brill.
“It’s not a super big role. Normally I get about the same amount of lines,” she says. “I’m excited to have lines.”
Seventh grader Joseph Drexler is also happy to return for another musical.
“This one’s a good one,” he says. “I’m glad that Kristina is leading. She’s a good director.”
Drexler plays the statue Neleus and Von Hussler. The former can be challenging, he says, because he has to stand completely still for a long time. But as with the musical as a whole, he feels positive about the progress made in getting the roles down.
“It takes a lot of practice, but you can get it,” he says.
Playing the mother Winifred Banks, seventh grader Lavery Drake had grown up with the original Disney film “Mary Poppins”
“It’s big but not too big because it’s only my second play,” she says. “I really like it. It’s kind of hard playing a mother figure because I’m obviously not a mom, but otherwise it’s really fun.”
As sixth grader Eli Goddard is usually energetic, he felt a connection with his character, the young Michael Banks.
“One of the most challenging things … you’ve got to really remember not to face your back toward the audience,” he says. “In the play, when I’m walking around, I always have to remember I want to look around at stuff, like I’m never focusing. It’s a funny part that I have to do.”
He especially enjoys the song “The Perfect Nanny” that he sings with fellow actor Josie Puckett. He also likes “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”
“I know it’s very hard to spell and stuff, but it’s really fun because it’s something crazy I can do,” he says.
Though this isn’t his first experience on the stage, Goddard does see it as his next big step forward into the world of theatre, preparing him for bigger production challenges farther down the road.
Bringing the plot’s themes to life is another challenge the cast has faced, Tanner says.
“The cast this year has been working hard to dive into their characters and tell a meaningful story,” she adds. “It’s been so fun watching them grow and explore and have fun with their characters. I definitely didn’t give them an easy task, and they are rising to the challenge every rehearsal. With complicated choreography for Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, for example, it’s been so cool to witness the cast help and encourage one another as they commit the moves to muscle memory. Everyone has been so supportive and willing to do hard things, and that makes a great cast and ultimately a great show.”
The cast and crew are excited to bring “the thrill and beauty of ‘Mary Poppins’” to the stage at Darren Patterson Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door for $10 per adult, $5 per student and free for children 3 and under.
