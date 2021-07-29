An audience was entertained by class participants of High Country Fine Arts Association Summer Theatre Workshop Saturday, July 24, in McPhelemy Park. Rain did not stop these young people, assisted by HCFAA alumni, from acting, singing, dancing and displaying their art work, all the result of their week’s endeavors including “The show must go on,” and how wonderful that felt after not performing for over a year.
