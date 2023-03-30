HCB donates $500 to CCWWC

High Country Bank made a $500 donation to Chaffee County Women Who Care. This wonderful organization meets four times a year and has nearly 150 members.
They have donated thousands of dollars to local nonprofits continuing to better our communities. Their next meeting is April 11 at 5 PM at A Church in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.