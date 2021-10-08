These photos are from the Crymble collection and show how the hay was put up in big stacks before hay balers were available.
There was a big fork lift on the tractors to lift it up in the stacks. However, much of the work was done by hand with a pitchfork.
These stacks are on the Franzel, Mahon, or Morrison ranch. The ranchers got together and worked on each other’s ranches during haying season and working their cattle.
There were approximately 27 ranches in the Buena Vista area in 1930. They were range land for cattle and horses and cropland with irrigation.
One of the earliest water rights was for William Bales in 1864, later the James Mahon ranch, now the site of the Meadows music festivals along Cottonwood Creek.
Water rights varied from one cubic feet of water to as many as 13 cfs or more. The earlier the water was filed on with the state, the better the chance of having water throughout the growing season.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org or visit them on Facebook.
