Working as a staff reporter at The Chaffee County Times differs somewhat from Hannah Harn’s previous exploits in journalism, but it also offers some motivating rewards.
“One of the things I love about being a reporter in a town this small is that I can run across the street to ask the town clerk a question about what happened at the meeting last night, or I can walk to the school board meeting,” Harn says. “Everything is so close together, and it’s really easy and really vital to the job that I’m not at my desk all the time. I’m actually out talking to people and being on the street. That’s something that I really love about it.”
Harn grew up in Orange County in southern California. She would go on to attend Boston University, majoring in journalism.
“I had a teacher in high school who I spoke with and said, ‘Yeah, I have no idea what I should major in in college, and I don’t know what I want to do when I grow up.’ She was the one who kind of gently nudged me in this direction, and I totally fell in love with it,” she says.
She worked as an editor for the Boston University News Service, an intern at the Boston-based international news magazine Christian Science Monitor, and she did a couple of 4-week stints with her hometown newspaper while she was home for the holidays.
As a kid, she spent many summers in Chaffee County at summer camp. Her love for the area would encourage her to live in Buena Vista full time in the summer of 2020.
She also spent some summers running a summer camp at Adventure Unlimited Ranches where she was a rafter and rafting trainer for many years.
And because she minored in Spanish in college, she was able to teach Spanish at the Link School for a year. “That was a really fun job, and my kids were awesome,” she says.
When she first moved to Buena Vista, she worked in outdoor education at the 100 Elk Outdoor Center, but because this was only a 2-month job, she knew she’d need to find a new career before long. She spoke with then-Times reporter Max R. Smith who recommended Ark Valley Voice.
She reached out to them and applied to be an intern for a few months before becoming a part-time reporter. She was very grateful how smooth this new job fell into place without a lot of cold calling.
Though Harn wasn’t looking for a new position this year, a friend saw the staff reporter ad in The Chaffee County Times and passed it on to her.
“I was at a pretty big transition point in my life with a lot of things changing for me, so I decided why not add another change to the mix?” she says. “So, I went for it, and the rest is history.”
After her internship with the Monitor, Harn told herself she would never work in a cubicle again.
She is grateful, however, to have her own desk as well a new experience with writing.
She enjoys seeing letters to the editor from readers who enjoyed her work. Of course, it can be a challenge to go through letters that are less positive about her work or from people who are simply not keen on reporters, which she can understand.
“Instead of thinking to themselves, ‘I don’t like this reporter, so I’m just going to cancel my subscription,’ people take a much more active approach to that conversation and they say, ‘I’m going to send them an email,’ or ‘I’m going to send a letter to the editor,’” she says. “People care a lot here about the news that they’re getting and about what their reporters are doing.”
This is a very gratifying job for someone as social as Harn. Attending events like meetings and having people know her when she walks in or generally being very friendly back to her adds to the job benefits.
“There’s a sense of connection that I find incredibly rewarding about this work, and I’ve gotten to experience it quite uniquely here.”
Harn hopes to stay for a while, having loose plans to return to California to be closer to her family in about 4 years. Until then, she loves where she is.
She also plans on taking some time in the summer to train the rafting staff at the Adventure Unlimited summer camp.
More than that, she encourages the public to feel free to talk to her and not be scared away by her byline.
“I want people to know that they can call me, email me, whatever they want, and I will do everything in my power to get back to them,” she says.
“If they see me at the Roastery, come and talk to me. I’m very friendly and I want to know what people are thinking about.”
