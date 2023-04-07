This photo donated to Buena Vista Heritage is of the last building standing in Hancock in 1954. On the photo is printed Hancock Bar. Hancock was a mining and railroad town that was established in 1880 on a claim called Hancock Placer. The owners of the placer deeded the land to the Hancock Town Company in 1881.
There were five stores, a hotel, some restaruants and several saloons. There were two sawmills and as can be seen in this photo it was rough sawn lumber.
Hancock was a busy place with the mines and the Alpine Tunnel and trains going through both east and west.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit facebook.com/bvheritage.heritage
