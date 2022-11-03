One Love Endurance Events kicked off its Holiday Hustle 5K Series with the Halloweiner 5K and Fun Run on Oct. 29.
Including the Fun Run kids, 56 runners registered for this Halloween-themed race.
While the morning was chilly, the race time at 11 a.m. saw a more ideal temperature that allowed the costumed runners to enjoy the sunny autumn day.
“We had such a good time putting on the Halloweiner 5k,” says OLE co-founder Jill Maher. “So many folks came out and joined us, dressed in their costumes. That really was so fun to see. We love the enthusiasm that the runners bring to the races, and this weekend was no different. I think next year may be an even bigger deal.”
The Mahers offer their thanks to the Fancy Wiener for serving lunch to the runners, Black Burro Bikes for allowing the use of their patio and the Surf Hotel for providing “a great beach to set up our finish line.”
She also noted costume contest winners Kevin Fisher and Elka Serrano.
The Holiday Hustle 5K Series will be benefiting local non-profit organizations. The Halloweiner 5K and Fun Run raised $100 from participants, which will be given to Ark Valley Humane Society.
Next in the Holiday Hustle 5K Series is the BVSC Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 24 which will benefit the Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition.
The third race will be the Ugly Sweater 5K during Buena Vista’s Christmas Opening on Saturday, Dec. 3. This run will benefit Toys for Tikes, organized by the Buena Vista High School student council.
“It’s been a fun fall for us, and we are looking forward to these last events to wrap up the year,” Maher says.
