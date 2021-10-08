The Halloween spirit has arrived at the Sunrise Manor on Alsina Street thanks to resident Kip Kelly. From witches and ghosts to bats and spiders, spooks of all kind greet tenants and visitors from the front door and surrounding trees and even throughout the front lobby.
Kelly himself purchased the decorations and got them set up by Oct. 3.
Originally from Omaha, Neb., Kelly moved to Buena Vista in 2020 to change his life for the better. The natural beauty of the area and the friendliness of the locals assured him that was the right move.
“I used to be a very heavy drug addict,” Kelly says. “I came to Buena Vista to turn my life around, and it worked. I’ve been clean and sober for over 2 years now.”
Last year, he devoted the money he would have used for buying drugs to instead buying holiday decorations for Sunrise Manor, from summer to Christmas. His efforts have certainly left an impression, including on maintenance technician Kurt Kimble.
“Mr. Kelly has once again brought happiness and delight to the elders at the manor,” Kimble states, inviting visitors to come and see the decorated building for themselves.
Kelly says that so far, the other tenants seem to love his holiday decorating.
“It makes people happy,” he adds. “We live in a world where people aren’t very happy right now, hard times. If I can make somebody smile, why not?”
