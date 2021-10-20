The Avery-Parsons Elementary School Halloween Parade is on for 2021.
It will take place Friday, Oct. 29 from 2 to 3 p.m. on East Main Street from the school to Railroad Avenue and back, according to a press release from the school.
Special celebrations and activities will take place at school during the day but no specific party time is scheduled. Any snacks or treats sent to school with kids must be prepackaged.
Parents are asked not to enter the building to help kids dress or apply makeup. These tasks will be undertaken by school staff, the release stated.
Families are invited to either watch the parade or walk with their children in it.
