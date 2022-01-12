The Buena Vista Demons filled a half-dozen spots on the Class 1A All-State Football Team, according to the CHSAAnow website.
“The football community is very excited about our players being recognized with all-state honors,” Demons coach Matt Flavin said. “We always think there should be others, but most important is the success of our team and how they are growing as young adults.”
The Demons placed two each on the first, second and honorable mention teams.
Hayden Camp, QB/LB and Elijah Evans, OL/DL both received first team recognition. The second team selections included Tam Flowers, K and Chris DeLuca RB/LB. Among those getting honorable mention notice were Seth Moss LB, and Tucker Storms WR/DB.
“Congratulations to those players along with the rest of our team on a great year,” Flavin said. “The great thing about the team that we had is that they would give up any individual honors to win the team trophy, and we will be back next year to put in the work to make another run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.