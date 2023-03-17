Residents of Chaffee County now have another convenient option to recycle their unwanted paint. Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity, located at 27951 CR 319 in Buena Vista, is accepting leftover paint from the community. There is no charge to drop off paint.
The paint recycling program – which is available throughout Colorado – is operated by PaintCare, the organization that makes it easy and convenient for households to recycle their leftover paint at participating drop-off sites.
“Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity joins more than 190 drop off sites across Colorado that are accepting leftover latex and oil-based paint, stain and varnish from households, businesses, organizations and professional painters,” said Kevin Lynch, manager of PaintCare in Colorado. “All of the participating drop-off sites play a key role in making sure unused paint is disposed of properly. To date in Colorado, more than 5 million gallons of paint have been collected through PaintCare.”
Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity is open Wednesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will accept all paint brands, regardless of where they were purchased. Items that can be dropped off for recycling include most house paints, primers, stains, sealers and clear top coatings (varnish and shellac).
PaintCare provides transportation of the collected paint from the drop-off sites to processing facilities, where it will be remixed into recycled-content paint, used as fuel, made into other products or, in the case of some unrecyclable paint, it will be dried out and properly disposed.
While there is no charge to drop paint off for recycling, a nominal fee is added to the price of paint sold in Colorado to fund all aspects of the program including paint collection, transportation, recycling, public outreach and program administration. The fee varies by the size of container: 35 cents for containers larger than half pint up to smaller than 1 gallon, 75 cents for 1- to 2-gallon containers, and $1.60 for containers larger than 2 gallons up to 5 gallons.
To learn more about PaintCare in Colorado, visit https://www.paintcare.org/states/colorado/
