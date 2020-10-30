Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce volunteer opportunities for community members.
During these difficult times, affordable housing is more important than ever and CCHfH continues to make strides to combat the housing crisis in Chaffee County.
Volunteers are a very important part of Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Without volunteers, it would be incredibly difficult to provide affordable housing in Chaffee County.
Volunteers are always greatly appreciated and celebrated at Habitat. CCHfH welcomes all volunteers and anyone with interest in furthering affordable housing efforts.
For those interested in collecting, sorting through and organizing donations there are volunteer opportunities at the ReStore.
The ReStore is open Wednesday-Saturday from 9-4 and accepts volunteers during these times. This includes a new volunteer recruitment day from noon-3:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13. Visit chaffeehabitat.org to sign up for an introduction to Habitat and some hands-on ReStore experience.
These are great ways to get involved with Habitat for Humanity and prepare for future construction projects in the county.
CCHfH is also partnering with the Arkansas Valley Christian Mission to collect food for their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.
Donations can be dropped off at the ReStore or from 12-4 at the various recruitment events at local grocery stores on 10/30 at LaGree’s in Poncha Springs, 11/1 at La Gree’s in Buena Vista, 11/7 at City Market in Buena Vista, and 11/14 at Walmart in Salida.
If you are interested in helping collect donations and recruit volunteers at the events contact CCHfH for more information.
If you are interested in any of these opportunities or have any questions regarding volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, contact Annabeth Gullo, the volunteer coordinator by phone at 719-453-0773 or email at annabeth@chaffeehabitat.org.
You can also sign up to volunteer by going to chaffeehabitat.org and clicking “Volunteer Today”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.