Colorado-based Collegiate Peak Banks announced the winners of the Community Heroes campaign, including a non-profit organization and an employee nominated non-profit.
The winner of the contest received a $3,000 donation from Collegiate Peak Banks to go directly towards the cause. The bank held a similar nomination among employees, with $1,500 being donated to a non-profit of the employees’ choice.
The non-profit heroes campaign winner was awarded to Leah Capezio with Guidestone Colorado. Guidestone works with schools and residents in their local community strengthening the local food system.
With a focus on local agricultural benefits and techniques, Guidestone has helped grow healthy food for school meals, lead garden education at local school gardens and continues to teach youth and adults about gardening, farming and ranching.
Guidestone also helps provide resources to farmers, ranchers and landowners for their agricultural operations, while also keeping Chaffee County agricultural history alive at the historic Hutchinson Homestead.
Guidestone Colorado will receive a $3,000 donation to continue their work in cultivating opportunities and experiences to increase agricultural awareness, appreciation and literacy surrounding agriculture and agricultural history.
The employee winner was Chasadee Weaver, who was awarded a $1,500 donation on behalf of the Boys & Girls Club of Chaffee County.
Chasadee noted the following in her submission to the contest:
“Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County is the most vital Youth Development Organization in our county. Each year, more than 800 kids walk through the doors of our Clubs. Through life enhancing programs, character and leadership development, prevention and fun, the Clubs change the trajectory of kids’ lives. Academic success, healthy lifestyles and leadership experiences give hundreds of kids the chance to thrive and succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.