Pikes Peak Historical Society will host its chautauqua at 2 p.m., June 19, at Lake George Charter School.
Guest speaker will be Linda Balough who will be sharing the story of Lt. Zebulon Pike with focus on the Southwestern expedition he and a team of soldiers made in 1806-07 to explore the more southern area of the Louisiana Purchase. Referencing Pike’s journal, she will help attendees track the route in Colorado toward Pikes Peak and on through the South Park, toward present-day Leadville and back down to Buena Vista.
Learn more about the history of Pike’s expedition through Colorado on Sunday, June 19 at 2 p.m. at the Lake George Charter School, 38874 U.S. Hwy 24, Lake George, CO. The school is located only 4 minutes from Florissant, on the south side of Highway 24.2 miles west of the Ferrell Propane lot. This program is presented as a public service of the Pikes Peak Historical Society. Admission is free and no reservation is required. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.
She will also talk about the work of the Pike National Historic Trail Association to have that route through the western states and into Mexico designated by Congress as a National Historic Trail, much like the Santa Fe Trail and the Lewis and Clark Trail.
Balough brings a wide variety of work experience to her current position as the first vice president of the Pike National Historic Trail Association and her work as author of a number of historical works, including current work on a novel based on the life of the youngest Civil War veteran.
After moving to Colorado in 2001, her plan was to retire, but she quickly became involved in producing a local history textbook for the students of Park County. That project led to more involvement in history and historical preservation, including developing an immersion education pilot project for the students of Edith Teter Elementary school in Fairplay in partnership with the South Park City Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.